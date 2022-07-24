Romano picked up the save Saturday against the Red Sox allowing no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking none across 1.1 innings.

Romano was called in to pick up a multi-inning save Saturday. It was the second time he has done that this year. The righty reliever needed 18 pitches to get the four outs, giving him his 21st save this season and fourth this month. Romano seemingly has a firm grasp on the closer role in Toronto with just three blown saves this season and a 2.55 ERA.