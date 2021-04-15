Romano was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ulnar neuritis Thursday.
Romano was expected to see save opportunities in the absence of Julian Merryweather (oblique). However, he's now dealing with an arm issue of his own, though it's unclear how long his absence will extend. Rafael Dolis figures to be to the top candidate to step into the ninth inning role in a currently depleted Blue Jays' bullpen.
