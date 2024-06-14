Romano (elbow) threw from 90 feet Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Romano resumed his throwing program Monday and has already been stretched out to 90 feet. The 31-year-old has been brought along slowly since being placed on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation and it's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment at this point. Yimi Garcia has earned three saves since Romano went down and should continue to operate as Toronto's temporary closer.
