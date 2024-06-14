Share Video

Link copied!

Romano (elbow) threw from 90 feet Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Romano resumed his throwing program Monday and has already been stretched out to 90 feet. The 31-year-old has been brought along slowly since being placed on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation and it's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment at this point. Yimi Garcia has earned three saves since Romano went down and should continue to operate as Toronto's temporary closer.

More News