Romano (elbow) played light catch Monday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Romano felt soreness in his right elbow while long-tossing this past Friday, so it's a pleasant surprise he's throwing again already, even if it's just light catch. The veteran reliever has dealt with elbow problems off and on since spring training, so he'll need to clear several hurdles before a timetable for a return can be mapped out.