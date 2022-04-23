Romano gave up two hits and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his league-leading eighth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Astros.

A leadoff single by Yuli Gurriel put some pressure on Romano, but the Toronto closer answered the challenge. His saves streak now stands at 31, with his last blown opportunity coming more than a year ago, and Romano's 1.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through eight innings to begin 2022 are just as elite as his results.