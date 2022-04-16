Romano struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the A's.

The right-hander has an early lead in saves across MLB, as he's seen a save opportunity in all five of his appearances so far and has yet to stumble. Romano's 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 6:0 K:BB through five innings are also excellent, and the 28-year-old could be ready to ascend to the ranks of elite closers in 2022.