Romano gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Marlins.
The right-hander didn't pick up his first save in June until Tuesday, but he's now converted chances on back-to-back days. As a result, Romano will likely be unavailable Thursday to begin a home series against the O's, but he appears to have a firm grasp of the closer role for Toronto.
