Romano agreed to a one-yar, $4.538 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Romano, and he'll receive a significant raise after he recorded 36 saves with a 2.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB across 64 innings last year. The 29-year-old has been dominant over the past couple seasons and will open 2023 as Toronto's clear-cut closer.