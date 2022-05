Romano struck out the side and earned a save over the Angels on Friday.

Romano was his usual dominant self Friday, fanning all three batters he faced on just 12 pitches. He's now converted 15 of 17 save chances on the year with a 24:5 K:BB through 18.2 innings. The 29-year-old has given up one unearned run over his last five appearances while lowering his season ERA to 2.41.