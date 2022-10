Romano earned the save Sunday against Boston, striking out one in the ninth inning of a 6-3 victory.

One hitter reached on a throwing error by Vladimir Guerrero but Romano otherwise handled the Red Sox, inducing weak contact and striking out a batter. It was his 36th save in 42 opportunities and first since Sept. 24. The 29-year-old has not allowed a run in his last five outings, spanning 5.1 innings, while striking out five, hitting a batter and giving up two hits.