Romano picked up the save Saturday against the Rays. He did not allow a run on one hit while striking out three over 1.1 innings.

Romano had recorded a blown save in back-to-back outings entering this contest; however, he has not allowed a run in 16 of his last 17 appearances. The righty had struggled to generate swings and misses prior to this game as he had not recorded a strikeout over 3.2 innings during his previous four outings.