Romano earned a save over the Giants on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Romano entered with Blue Jays leading 2-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning. He wasn't able to uphold the shutout, as each of the first two batters he faced notched a hit to record a run. However, the righty reliever caught a break when catcher Brian Sabol was caught stealing, and Romano overcame a two-out Matt Chapman error to finish off the Toronto win. It was the 14th consecutive successful save conversion for the Canadian closer, who has recorded a 2.45 ERA and 17:3 K:BB over 14.2 innings during that stretch. On the campaign, he's tied with Emmanuel Clase for the MLB lead in saves with 24.