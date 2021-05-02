Romano (2-1) fired a perfect 10th inning while striking out one Saturday to earn the win over Atlanta.

Romano was able to hold the runner at second base from scoring and struck out Austin Riley for the last out of the inning. This was a big win for Romano, as he has been inconsistent early this year. His ERA is down to 2.70 in 6.2 innings. If the 28-year-old can put together more solid performances like this, there is a chance he could earn back some future save opportunities.