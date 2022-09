Romano picked up the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Orioles. He did not allow a run on one walk over one inning.

Romano has surrendered just seven hits without allowing a run over 15 innings during his last 14 outings. The righty has been vastly better at home with a 0.31 ERA and 0.69 WHIP over 29 innings as opposed to a 3.58 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 27.2 innings away from Toronto.