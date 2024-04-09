Romano (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Mitchell writes that Romano "should be active soon after that if all goes well." Romano has had a late start to the season because of right elbow inflammation, but it sounds like he should be back closing games for the Blue Jays within the next week or so.
