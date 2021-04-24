Romano (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Romano will return to the Blue Jays' bullpen after he spent the minimum of 10 days on the injured list due to right elbow neuritis. The right-hander should now be in the mix for closing duties for Toronto since manager Charlie Montoyo hasn't yet settled on a clear ninth-inning option. Prior to his injury, Romano posted a 2.70 ERA and 2.10 WHIP in 3.1 innings.
