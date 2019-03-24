Romano returned to the Blue Jays on Sunday after going unclaimed on waivers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano was a Rule 5 pick with Texas but will make his way back to Toronto after being informed he would not make the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old spent the majority of 2018 at Double-A New Hampshire and had a 4.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 125:41 K:BB over 137.1 innings (25 starts).

