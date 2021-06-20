Romano picked up his fourth win of the season while tossing two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Orioles. He struck out three and permitted two hits and a walk.

Romano entered the contest with the Blue Jays trailing 7-4, but thanks to the Toronto offense exploding for six runs in the top of the ninth, he was able to surprisingly come away with a victory. While manager Charlie Montoyo has been unwilling to anoint any of his relievers as the team's closer, Romano appears to be his most-trusted option at the back end of the bullpen. Romano hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his last 11 appearances and has scooped up a win, two saves and a hold over that span.