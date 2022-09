Romano allowed two hits and no walks while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.

Romano pitched in a second consecutive game Sunday and gave up a pair of singles to begin the inning, but he struck out the next three batters he faced to preserve the Blue Jays' one-run lead en route to his 30th save of the season. Over eight appearances since Aug. 13, Romano has struck out 11 in 9.1 scoreless innings to earn a win and four saves.