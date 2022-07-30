Romano earned the save against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Romano was asked to protect a two-run lead, and he needed only 12 pitches to close the door on Detroit. The right-hander did give up a single -- the first baserunner he has allowed over his past four appearances -- but cruised to his third save since the All-Star break. Romano has allowed only one earned run across nine outings in July, picking up six saves and one win while posting a 10:1 K:BB over 9.2 frames.