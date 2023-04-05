Romano delivered a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Royals. He didn't allow a baserunner and had one strikeout.
Romano notched a save Opening Day for Toronto, and he delivered another clean outing Tuesday in Kansas City. The 29-year-old hasn't allowed a baserunner in either of his two outings and maintains a firm grip on the closer role.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Nails down Opening Day win•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Looks ready for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Won't pitch in WBC•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Reaches deal with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Records 36th save•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Records four-out save•