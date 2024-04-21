Romano earned the save in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Padres after he retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Romano was provided a three-run cushion Saturday and needed just 11 pitches to retire San Diego's top three hitters. The veteran right-hander made his season debut less than a week ago after going down with elbow inflammation late in spring training, and he's quickly picked up a pair of saves. Romano retains a firm grip on the closer role for Toronto and already appears to be in strong form.