Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Romano (elbow) is set to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Romano started the season on the 15-day IL due to right elbow inflammation he sustained in spring training. His bullpen session Tuesday will be the first time he's thrown off the mound since his injury, and the team is optimistic that the right-hander will only need a minimum stay on the injured list.