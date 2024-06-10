Romano (elbow) is expected to resume throwing Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander will throw from flat ground and stretch out to 150 feet before beginning mound work. The Blue Jays are proceeding cautiously with their closer after he received an anti-inflammatory injection June 2, but Romano might still be able to avoid a rehab stint before being activated from the injured list.
