Romano struck out two batters in a scoreless inning of relief during Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

The right-hander had a hectic offseason, being claimed by the White Sox then traded to the Rangers before being offered back to the Jays when he failed to make the 25-man roster for Texas, but he finally made his big-league debut with his original club. Romano was converted to the bullpen this year at Triple-A Buffalo and had been thriving as the Bisons' closer prior to his promotion, reeling off eight straight scoreless appearances with a 15:2 K:BB over 10.1 innings -- momentum he carried with him to the majors. If he keeps producing results, he could not only hold onto his spot in Toronto when Ken Giles (elbow) comes off the IL, Romano might work his way into a high-leverage role.