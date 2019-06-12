Romano will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano is slated to join the Blue Jays in Baltimore, though it's unclear when he'll be officially added to the roster. The right-hander, who was selected in the Rule 5 draft in December before being returned to Toronto, has been lights out over his last nine relief appearances, compiling a 0.73 ERA and 18:3 K:BB in 12.1 innings of work for Buffalo.

