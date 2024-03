Romano (elbow) will play catch Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation earlier this week and was prescribed a few days of rest after being given an anti-inflammatory injection. He'll try to do some throwing Saturday, though, as he attempts to ramp back up in time for Opening Day. The Blue Jays plan to wait until the very end of camp before making an injured list decision on their closer.