Romano pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out two on his way to a save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Romano was called upon to protect a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth and he produced a 1-2-3 inning while punching out two batters. The save was his 18th of the season in 21 opportunities. Romano has now produced four straight scoreless outings following a blown save June 21 versus the White Sox, and he now owns a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 34 strikeouts over 30 frames in 31 appearances this season.