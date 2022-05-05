Romano pitched a scoreless ninth inning on his way to a save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Yankees. He allowed two hits and walked one while also registering a strikeout.

Romano had to work his way out of danger in this one, loading the bases in the ninth inning before getting Isiah Kiner-Falefa to ground out to end the contest. The 29-year-old has a league-high 12 saves on the season and now has a 1.35 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 15 punchouts over 13.1 innings. With only one blown save in 13 attempts, he appears to be one of the best closer options for 2022 moving forward.