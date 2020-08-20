Romano (2-1) picked up the win in relief in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, striking out the side in a scoreless seventh inning.

Romano entered the seven-inning contest with the game tied 2-2 in the final inning. The righty impressed once again, striking out each of the three Phillies he faced on swings. Romano now has 18 strikeouts on the campaign, while boasting a very tidy 0.75 ERA and 0.67 WHIP.