Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Summoned to majors
Romano was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He comes up in a corresponding move to Ken Giles landing on the paternity list, so Romano's stay in the majors could be brief. He has given up three earned runs while striking out 11 in 5.1 innings (four appearances) in the majors this season.
