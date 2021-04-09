Romano gave up two hits in two-thirds of an inning Thursday to get charged with a blown save in an extra-innings loss to the Angels.

After Trent Thornton gave up a single to Dexter Fowler with one out in the top of the seventh inning and the Jays leading 5-4, Romano got the call to face the top of the Angels' order and allowed the inherited runner to score on a Shohei Ohtani base hit. Romano has consistently seen high-leverage usage in the late innings to begin the season, but as yet that hasn't translated into save opportunities, and Julian Merryweather's impressive performance so far could be inching him towards locking down the closer role. Romano hasn't pitched poorly though, posting a 0.00 ERA and 3:2 K:BB through his first three appearances (2.2 innings) with a win and a hold.