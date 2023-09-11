Romano got the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Royals, pitching a scoreless ninth while allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out two.

Romano found himself with the bases loaded and just one out but was able to escape the trouble by striking out Nelson Velasquez and getting Maikel Garcia to fly out to end the game. He's now allowed at least one baserunner in each of his last three outings but has still picked up two saves and a win during that span. The 30-year-old has put together another remarkable campaign. He sits at fourth in baseball with 34 saves and owns a sparkling 2.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 64:22 K:BB in 52 innings.