Romano (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two walks while recording only one out, taking the loss to the Rays on Saturday.

Romano struggled with his command in his first appearance back after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He had more walks (2) than outs (1). If he can get back to 2020 form when he had a 1.23 ERA, he could be back in a high-leverage relief role.