Romano (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two walks while recording only one out, taking the loss to the Rays on Saturday.
Romano struggled with his command in his first appearance back after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He had more walks (2) than outs (1). If he can get back to 2020 form when he had a 1.23 ERA, he could be back in a high-leverage relief role.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Reinstated from 10-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: On track for Saturday activation•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Likely back after 10-day minimum•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Not facing lengthy absence•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Placed on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Could step in as closer•