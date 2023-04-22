Romano (2-1) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees by allowed one run on three hits and one walk without recording an out.

Romano allowed a double to Anthony Rizzo to begin the bottom of the ninth, and after an infield single by Gleyber Torres and a walk to Willie Calhoun, the right-hander gave up a walkoff single to DJ LeMahieu to end the game. The run was the first that Romano had given up since his blown save against the Angels on April 9, but the right-hander has not looked as dominant to begin 2023 as he was over the previous two seasons with the Blue Jays as their closer. It's far too early to panic over mixed results at this point.