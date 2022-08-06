Romano (3-3) allowed an unearned run without recording an out to take the extra-inning loss Friday versus the Twins.

Romano struck out Jake Cave, but he hustled to first to reach on a throwing error by Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen. After that, Tim Beckham's fielder's choice was enough to push in initial runner Nick Gordon, giving Romano his third loss of the season and his first since May 10. The Blue Jays' closer has allowed a run in each of his two August appearances, but he still sports a 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB with 25 saves in 28 chances through 39.2 innings this year.