Romano earned his 13th save Thursday against the Brewers after he allowed one run on one hit and one walk during the ninth inning. He had one strikeout.

The right-hander allowed the first two batters to reach base via a triple and a walk, respectively, but he limited the damage to a single run thanks to a double play. Romano has earned a save in each of his past three appearances and is now tied for fourth in MLB with 13. He hasn't been as dominant as the past couple seasons but still has a strong 3.27 ERA and 28:7 K:BB in 22 frames this year.