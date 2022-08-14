Romano allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across 1.1 innings to earn the save Saturday against Cleveland.

Romano entered the game in the eighth inning with a runner on second base. He allowed a walk to the first batter he faced but struck out Oscar Gonzalez to escape the jam. He also worked around a runner in scoring position in the final frame to tally his 26th save of the campaign. Romano had allowed an earned run in each of his last two appearances prior to Saturday, so he was in need of a stabilizing performance. Overall, Romano has a 2.51 ERA with a 48:15 K:BB across 43 innings on the campaign.