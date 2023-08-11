Romano (back) is on track to return to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Romano is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Buffalo and could be activated from the IL after making just one appearance for the Bisons. The 30-year-old closer has been sidelined since late July because of lower-back inflammation.
