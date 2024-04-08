Romano (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays are still determining what the next steps for Romano will be, but a rehab assignment would seem imminent. Romano has been ramping things back up after being diagnosed with elbow inflammation late in spring training. There's no timetable for his return, but one should become clearer in the coming days.
