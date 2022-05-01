Romano tossed a scoreless ninth inning and picked up his 10th save of the season in Saturday's victory over the Astros.
Romano needed just nine pitches -- all strikes -- to retire the Astros in order and tie Milwaukee's Josh Hader for the league lead in saves. Romano has now tossed 11.1 innings this season and has allowed just eight hits and two walks to date.
