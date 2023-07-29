Romano was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with lower-back inflammation.

Romano will be eligible to return Aug. 13. This first popped up when he had to leave the All-Star Game with lower-back tightness, and he also underwent an MRI on his back in mid-July, although this is his first trip to the IL with the issue. Erik Swanson seems like the top candidate to get saves in the short term, with Yimi Garcia also serving as a viable option. Nate Pearson was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.