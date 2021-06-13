Romano (forearm) struck out one in a perfect ninth inning during Saturday's win over the Red Sox.
Romano was deemed unavailable for Friday's game with forearm tightness, but the issue appears to have been very minor. Though he didn't pick up a save Saturday, Romano figures to continue to get plenty of opportunities in the closer role going forward. On the season, the right-hander has compiled a tidy 1.66 ERA and 1.06 WHIP to go along with a 28:12 K:BB across 21.2 innings.
