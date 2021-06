Romano was not available Friday against the Red Sox due to right forearm tightness, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Toronto's bullpen is a bit of a mess right now, as several top options are injured and Tyler Chatwood melted down in Friday's game. Romano should be considered day-to-day for now, but given the nature of his injury, he could end up missing significant time. Rafael Dolis or Anthony Castro could be used in save situations until Romano is available.