Romano underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Tuesday to repair an impingement and will be shut down from throwing for at least six weeks, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old has been unavailable due to elbow issues since late May, and it's now unclear whether he'll be able to pitch again this year. Romano missed the first couple weeks of the season with elbow problems and never looked himself in the six weeks he was available with a 6.59 ERA in 15 appearances. Chad Green has stepped up as Toronto's closer with Yimi Garcia (elbow) also on the injured list.