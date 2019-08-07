Romano has been on Triple-A Buffalo's 7-day injured list since July 11 due to an oblique injury.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, Romano reported to the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Florida approximately two weeks ago to begin a throwing program. It's unclear how much progress Romano has made in his recovery to this point, as he has yet to receive clearance for a rehab assignment at a lower-level affiliate. Over 17 appearances with Buffalo this season, Romano has posted a 5.82 ERA while striking out 47 in 34 innings.