Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Working back from oblique issue
Romano has been on Triple-A Buffalo's 7-day injured list since July 11 due to an oblique injury.
According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, Romano reported to the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Florida approximately two weeks ago to begin a throwing program. It's unclear how much progress Romano has made in his recovery to this point, as he has yet to receive clearance for a rehab assignment at a lower-level affiliate. Over 17 appearances with Buffalo this season, Romano has posted a 5.82 ERA while striking out 47 in 34 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...