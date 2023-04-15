Romano was diagnosed with a right rib contusion after picking up a save Saturday against the Rays, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. He allowed three hits and struck out two while not allowing a run.

X-rays returned negative. The right-hander was struck in the rib during Saturday's appearance against Tampa Bay on a liner off the bat from Wander Franco, and while he was able to make the play he looked to be in significant pain after making the throw over to first base. The good news is there's no structural damage but there is a good chance that Romano may need to sit out a game or two while recovering from the rib bruise.