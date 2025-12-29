The Blue Jays signed Alcala to a minor-league contract Dec. 18 that includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Alcala held a 6.22 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 61:30 K:BB across 55 innings in 2025 between the Twins, Red Sox and Cardinals and was non-tendered by St. Louis in November. The hard-throwing reliever will compete for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen but is likely to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Buffalo.