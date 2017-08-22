Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Closing in on third-base eligibility

Manager John Gibbons slyly suggested that he'll continue deploying Bautista at third base routinely through the end of the season, Richard Griffin of The Toronto Star reports.

Bautista's defensive value in the outfield has declined, and the team's offensive weapons on the infield are lacking. With the slugger moving to third, and Josh Donaldson taking over shortstop, Gibbons can bolster his offense through the outfield. Bautista already has six games under his belt at the hot corner this year, and the Jays have 38 contests remaining. It seems likely he'll pick up third-base eligibility before season's end, and the possibility of logging enough time to open 2018 with flexibility is on the table, too.