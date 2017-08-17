Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Day off Thursday

Bautista is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bautista retreats to the bench for the first time this month after starting in 15 straight games. During that span, the slugger is hitting just .186 at the plate, but he has added four home runs and eight RBI. In his place, Norichika Aoki gets the start in right while batting at the top of the order.